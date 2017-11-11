Erwan releases the video just before their New Zealand wedding

November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Erwan Heussaff is all set to marry longtime girlfriend Anne Curtis in New Zealand, but right before their big day, with all eyes on them, the vlogger and restaurateur posted a video that will make you swoon, cry, and wish upon a star for such a love.

Let’s backtrack to their proposal. In December 2016, Erwan proposed to Anne by taking her on a hike in the woods, and showing her a video on his phone before getting down on his knees to pop the question.

Fast forward to the wedding, and Erwan finally shared the last two minutes of the video that Anne watched right before he proposed.

The video, set to a Flaming Lips song no less, shows Anne and Erwan on their travels all over the world.

“It’s funny how you never truly know what you want until it’s right there in front of you, breathing hard, almost hitting you right in the face,” Erwan said at the start of the video.

It ends with a montage of the couple kissing and walking together in different locations all over the world as Erwan muses on the idea of soul mates and true love.

“Without such love, one's dreams would have no meaning. So now, what do these dreams hold? That’s for another time,” he said. – Rappler.com