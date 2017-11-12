The longtime couple tie the knot in New Zealand

Published 9:50 AM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In what might be the sweetest celebrity wedding of the year, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff got married on Sunday, November 12, in the presence of family and friends.

Anne and Erwan A post shared by Pat + IG patdytravelsandeats (@patdy11) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

The couple could not have chosen a more breathtaking location for the rustic wedding: a grove in Southland, New Zealand.

Anne and Erwan said their vows in front of their families, including Anne's sister and maid of honor Jasmine Curtis Smith, and Erwan's sister Solenn Heussaff.

“No me without you and no you without me.” Said @annecurtissmith to @erwan #TheWanforAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Anne waiting..... A post shared by Pat + IG patdytravelsandeats (@patdy11) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Erwan A post shared by Pat + IG patdytravelsandeats (@patdy11) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Two families become one: The Heussaffs and the Curtis Smiths parents with the newlyweds #TheWanForAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

No caption needed. My papa and sister #TheWanForAnne A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

“We will be together in this novel that will never end...” says @erwan to his bride @annecurtissmith #TheWanforAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Anne's "It Girl" squad were in full attendance, accompanied by their partners: Georgina Wilson and Arthur Burnand with their baby Archie, Isabelle Daza and Adrien Semblat, Bea Soriano and Eric Dee, and Martine Cajucom and Cliff Ho.

Only LOVE! #TheWanForAnne congratulations to my friends @erwan & @annecurtissmith on their wedding. Here they ares the entourage. A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Also among the guests were Tim Yap, Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, Matteo Guidicelli, Luis Manzano, and Jessy Mendiola. (IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff's pre-wedding party)

Anne and Erwan have been together since 2010. They got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com