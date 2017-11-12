IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff get married
MANILA, Philippines – In what might be the sweetest celebrity wedding of the year, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff got married on Sunday, November 12, in the presence of family and friends.
The couple could not have chosen a more breathtaking location for the rustic wedding: a grove in Southland, New Zealand.
Anne and Erwan said their vows in front of their families, including Anne's sister and maid of honor Jasmine Curtis Smith, and Erwan's sister Solenn Heussaff.
Anne's "It Girl" squad were in full attendance, accompanied by their partners: Georgina Wilson and Arthur Burnand with their baby Archie, Isabelle Daza and Adrien Semblat, Bea Soriano and Eric Dee, and Martine Cajucom and Cliff Ho.
Also among the guests were Tim Yap, Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, Matteo Guidicelli, Luis Manzano, and Jessy Mendiola. (IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff's pre-wedding party)
Anne and Erwan have been together since 2010. They got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com