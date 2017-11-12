IN PHOTOS: Stars at Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are finally Mr and Mrs Heussaff, after tying the knot on Sunday, November 12, in New Zealand.
The couple's relatives and friends from and outside of showbiz witnessed the union. Anne's co-hosts from It's Showtime such as Vice Ganda, Karylle, Vhong Navarro, and Kim Atienza even flew in for the wedding.
Erwan's sister Solenn was of course present, with husband Nico Bolzico.
Actress Angel Locsin also attended the wedding.
Tim Yap has been giving everyone updates.
Matteo Guidicelli and Rovilson Fernandez also came to the wedding.
Fashion designer Rajo Laurel was also spotted.
Here's Rajo and Nix Alanon with the couple.
The bride's sister Jasmine, who was the maid of honor, was accompanied by her boyfriend Jeff Ortega.
Nico Bolzico and Adrien Semblat were part of Erwan's entourage.
Karylle, Georgina Wilson, Cheska Garcia-Kramer, and Isabelle Daza were among the members of Anne's entourage.
Anne and Erwan confirmed their engagement in December 2016. Prior to the wedding, the couple held a get-together for family and friends.
Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com
