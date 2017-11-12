Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Tim Yap, and more attend the couple's wedding in New Zealand

Published 10:21 AM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are finally Mr and Mrs Heussaff, after tying the knot on Sunday, November 12, in New Zealand.

The couple's relatives and friends from and outside of showbiz witnessed the union. Anne's co-hosts from It's Showtime such as Vice Ganda, Karylle, Vhong Navarro, and Kim Atienza even flew in for the wedding.

Showtime fam fully present #TheWanforAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

#thewanforanne Congrats we all love you Mr and Mrs Heussaff A post shared by Kuya Kim (@kuyakim_atienza) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

Erwan's sister Solenn was of course present, with husband Nico Bolzico.

Mr. and Mrs. Bolzico. #theWanforanne A post shared by Allen Juico Buhay (@allen__life) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Actress Angel Locsin also attended the wedding.

Tim Yap has been giving everyone updates.

Waiting for @annecurtissmith The groom went to Mario’s, his trusted tailor in Paris for his bridal suit #TheWanForAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Matteo Guidicelli and Rovilson Fernandez also came to the wedding.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Fashion designer Rajo Laurel was also spotted.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Here's Rajo and Nix Alanon with the couple.

Congratulations & our best wishes! #TheWanForAnne A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

The bride's sister Jasmine, who was the maid of honor, was accompanied by her boyfriend Jeff Ortega.



Nico Bolzico and Adrien Semblat were part of Erwan's entourage.

Karylle, Georgina Wilson, Cheska Garcia-Kramer, and Isabelle Daza were among the members of Anne's entourage.

Only LOVE! #TheWanForAnne congratulations to my friends @erwan & @annecurtissmith on their wedding. Here they ares the entourage. A post shared by Rajo Laurel (@rajolaurel) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Anne and Erwan confirmed their engagement in December 2016. Prior to the wedding, the couple held a get-together for family and friends.

Congratulations to the happy couple! – Rappler.com

