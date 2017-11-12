Janica Floresca shares the last video that she and Franco took before he drowned

Published 3:35 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As friends and family grieve over the sudden death of Hashtags member Franco Hernandez, his girlfriend Janica Floresca took to Instagram to share the last video they recorded together.

In her message, posted on Sunday, November 12, Janica wrote: "Eto 'yung last video natin, 'yung araw na papunta na tayo sa bangka at nangyari 'yung accident. Hindi ko alam, parang magme-message ka sa 'kin kaya sabi ko, 'Wait lang ivi-video ko.' Ang sabi mo diyan [sa video], 'Sorry,' pero hindi mo 'tinuloy."

(This is our last video, the day we were off to ride a boat and the accident happened. I don't know, you wanted to give me a message, so I said, "Wait, I'll take a video." You said [in the video], "Sorry," but you didn't continue.)

Janica then pleaded for her late boyfriend to return: "Bakit naman gano'n, mahal, ang unfair unfair mo naman, mahal ko. Sabi mo sa 'kin you want to make more memories with me. Bakit naman gano'n! Please, tuparin mo naman mga pangako mo sa 'kin. Ang dami-dami pa nating pangarap, mahal! Balik ka na please, miss na miss na kita. Sobrang mahal na mahal kita, mahal na mahal, mahal ko, ikaw ang buhay ko mahal."

(Love, why are you so unfair? You told me you wanted to make more memories with me. Why? Please fulfill your promises to me. We had so many dreams together, my love. Please come back, I miss you so much. I love you so much. You're my life.)

Franco, 26, died in a drowning accident in Davao Occidental. In a police report, Police Officer 2 Rolly Conad said Franco was on a boat with his girlfriend, fellow Hashtags member Tom Doromal, and two others in North Lamidan, Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental on Saturday afternoon, November 11, when big waves hit their boat.

Franco and his girlfriend reportedly fell into the water. Both were saved by the boat driver and crew, but Franco was already unconscious. He was brought to the Estacion Medical Clinic in the neighboring town of Malita, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Nimayre Macabaya. – Rappler.com