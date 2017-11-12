IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff's wedding reception
MANILA, Philippines – After their beautiful wedding ceremony, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff immediately celebrated with family and friends at their wedding reception in Walter Peak, New Zealand.
After gathering their loved ones together, the couple's family members also gave their messages. In the video below, James Curtis-Smith, Anne's father, gives a speech for the newly wedded couple.
Erwan's parents also gave their words of wisdom to the happy couple.
The couple also indulged their guests with a few kilig moments.
During the reception, a minute of silence was observed for Hashtags member Franco Hernandez, who died in a drowning accident.
Isabelle Daza also gave her message to the couple. The actress played matchmaker for the two early in their relationship.
– Rappler.com
