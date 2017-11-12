The couple and their guests enjoy touching speeches and good food after the beautiful ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – After their beautiful wedding ceremony, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff immediately celebrated with family and friends at their wedding reception in Walter Peak, New Zealand.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Keep off the grass: #TheWanforAnne crew all ready for the Wedding Party #Erwanne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

Who’s next? @jascurtissmith and her bridesmaid’s duties with @jeffortega #TheWanforAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

Mommy-in-training @solenn #TheWanforAnne A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

After gathering their loved ones together, the couple's family members also gave their messages. In the video below, James Curtis-Smith, Anne's father, gives a speech for the newly wedded couple.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

Erwan's parents also gave their words of wisdom to the happy couple.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:32pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

The couple also indulged their guests with a few kilig moments.

I AM FREQKING HAPPY #TheWanforAnne A post shared by Zairene Cuaresma (@zscuaresma) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

#theWanforAnne #ErwAnne A post shared by Rachelle Ann Gaila (@rachelanngaila) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

#theWanforAnne #ErwAnne A post shared by Rachelle Ann Gaila (@rachelanngaila) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

#theWanforAnne #ErwAnne A post shared by Rachelle Ann Gaila (@rachelanngaila) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Details... #TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

#theWanforAnne #ErwAnne A post shared by Rachelle Ann Gaila (@rachelanngaila) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

During the reception, a minute of silence was observed for Hashtags member Franco Hernandez, who died in a drowning accident.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

Isabelle Daza also gave her message to the couple. The actress played matchmaker for the two early in their relationship.

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

#TheWanforAnneFollow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

#TheWanforAnne Follow for more updates!! #AnneCurtis #ErwanHeaussaf #AnneErwan #ErwAnne #anneerwanwedding #annecurtiswedding #Annecurtissmith #thewanforanne A post shared by Anne and Erwan Wedding Updates (@annecurtisweddingupdates) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

– Rappler.com

