Among the biggest talents in the country, a young Filipina singer performs at the ASEAN gala dinner at the invitation of President Rodrigo Duterte himself

Published 5:07 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala dinner on Sunday, November 12, saw some of the biggest Filipino talents performing for various world leaders and international delegates.

Among the music legends and singing sensations was Beverly Caimen, a Filipina singer who is a fast-rising star in Japan.

Born in Laguna, the 23-year-old started out by honing her talents in barangay singing competitions in her hometown.

Under composer Vehnee Saturno’s wing, she sang “Maari Ba,” the theme song of popular Koreanovela Two Mothers, which aired in 2015. During her time with GMA, she also released her self-titled debut album.

Beverly moved to Japan in 2015, after auditioning in front of a Japanese producer. Now signed to Japanese record label Avex Trax, she has released a song, “I Need Your Love,” the hit theme song of the Japanese show Crisis.

She also sang “Be The One,” the theme song for Kamen Rider Build, a popular Japanese live-action television series.

Her career continues to flourish in Japan as she released another album, Awesome, and performed in her first solo show.

It was in Japan that Beverly first met Duterte, when she performed at a banquet during the president’s Tokyo visit in late October.

Impressed by her performance, Duterte himself reportedly invited her to perform at the ASEAN gala dinner.

Even as she continues rise to stardom in the Japanese music industry, the young singer expressed her hope to bring her music to her home country, telling CNN Philippines, “Hopefully po magrerelease po ako ng bagong songs, and pagbalik dito sa Philippines din po makapagrelease din po ako ng mga songs. Mahal ko po ang Pinas”

(“Hopefully I can release new songs, and when I return to the Philippines, I can release new songs too. I love the Philippines.”) – Rappler.com