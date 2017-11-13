The singer/actor bested 6 other acts from the region

Published 9:30 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – James Reid was named the Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV European Music Awards, held in London on Tuesday, November 12.

The Filipino-Australian singer and actor was up against Faizal Tahir of Malaysia, Dam Vinh Hung of Vietnam, Isana Sarasvati of Indonesia, Slot Machine of Thailand, The Sam Willows of Singapore, and Palitchoke Ayanaputra of Thailand.

“It is such an honor to be representing the Philippines and with this recognition, I will keep on making music and bring the Philippines to the world stage,” James said in a video on MTV Asia.

He also expressed his gratitude to his fans: “At siyempre, maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumoto sa akin. Jadine fans, mahal ko kayo. (Of course, many thanks to everyone who voted for me. Jadine fans, I love you.)”

James released his third studio album, Palm Dreams in July. His lead single, "Cool Down," was released in June, with the song’s official music video reaching 1 million views in July. It is currently at over 2 million views.

In September, he released "Turning Up," the second single and music video from the album.

Prior to the award, James was also nominated for an MTV EMA in a similar category in 2015. – Rappler.com