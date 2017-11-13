Shawn Mendes wins 3 awards Best Artist and Best Song

Published 10:50 PM, November 13, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom – The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), held in London on Sunday evening, November 12 honored the 19-year-old Canadian singer Shawn Mendes with both the Best Artist and Best Song prizes.

In a first for the EMAs – created in 1994 – categories were stripped of gender in a bid to "break barriers".

Here is the list of the winners of the 24th edition of MTV EMA:

Best artist: Shawn Mendes

Best song: "There's Nothing Holding’ Me Back" by Shawn Mendes

Best video: "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar

Best pop artist: Camila Cabello

Best electronic artist: David Guetta

Best rock artist: Coldplay

Best hip hop artist: Eminem

Best alternative artist: 30 Seconds To Mars

Best live artist: Ed Sheeran

Best new artist: Dua Lipa

Best look: Zayn Malik

Biggest fans: Shawn Mendes

Best push artist: Hailee Steinfeld

Best world stage: The Chainsmokers

Global Icon: U2

– Rappler.com