FULL LIST: Winners, 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards
LONDON, United Kingdom – The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), held in London on Sunday evening, November 12 honored the 19-year-old Canadian singer Shawn Mendes with both the Best Artist and Best Song prizes.
In a first for the EMAs – created in 1994 – categories were stripped of gender in a bid to "break barriers".
Here is the list of the winners of the 24th edition of MTV EMA:
Best artist: Shawn Mendes
Best song: "There's Nothing Holding’ Me Back" by Shawn Mendes
Best video: "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar
Best pop artist: Camila Cabello
Best electronic artist: David Guetta
Best rock artist: Coldplay
Best hip hop artist: Eminem
Best alternative artist: 30 Seconds To Mars
Best live artist: Ed Sheeran
Best new artist: Dua Lipa
Best look: Zayn Malik
Biggest fans: Shawn Mendes
Best push artist: Hailee Steinfeld
Best world stage: The Chainsmokers
Global Icon: U2
