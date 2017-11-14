Trust Yael Yuzon to steal the spotlight from Marc Nelson doing a lap dance

Published 9:06 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to celebrity weddings, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s New Zealand wedding is right up there among the most memorable, not only for the genuine love and happiness jumping out of the photos, or the entire events picture-perfection – but also for the heavily instagrammed after-party.

The post-wedding festivities saw a pregnant Isabelle Daza jumping energetically to the music, the groom giving the bride a striptease before pulling her garter off with his teeth, and of course, the now viral Marc Nelson lapdance, which he gave to actress CJ Javarata, who caught the bridal bouquet.

Lucky @cjjaravata she got her own magic mike dance from sexy handsome Mark Nelson. A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:06am PST

One would think it was Marc Nelson’s Magic Mike moves that made the video go viral, but no – it was Yael Yuzon, clad in a fur coat and clutching a wine glass like Cersei Lannister, no less. The Spongecola singer was visibly shook as Marc got down and dirty with CJ. Yael was basically all of us watching the video. And all of us when it comes to life.

In fact, his reactions were so perfect, they’ve been immortalized on the internet as a 9Gag meme.

In response, Yael simply said, “so proud.”

So proud. Hahaha https://t.co/gUxV3cm9pE — Yael Yrastorza Yuzon (@yaelyraz) November 14, 2017

In honor of Yael’s induction into the meme hall of fame, here are 5 situations we would totally go Yael-watching-Marc-Nelson-do-a-lapdance in, as told in, what else, but memes:

In honor of this awkward ASEAN Summit photo op.

For another awkward ASEAN Summit moment.

A true travesty.

It's really happening, folks.

It's a moment you can never prepare for, really.

Why, Waze, why?

And then the theme from Jaws starts playing in your head.

Do you have any memes of Yael you'd like to share? – Rappler.com