The actress comments on Duterte singing to US President Trump at the ASEAN Summit gala dinner

Published 8:39 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bette Midler called president Rodrigo Duterte a “murderous dictator,” in reaction to the president serenading US president Donald Trump at the ASEAN Summit gala dinner on November 12.

At the dinner, Duterte sang “Ikaw” (You) onstage alongside Pilita Corrales, “upon the orders of the commander in chief of the United States,” Duterte said.

In a tweet posted on November 14, Midler said “Murderous dictator Duterte serenaded Trump with a Filipino love song.”

“Vlad, somebody’s tryin’ to steal your man!” she continued, presumably referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Trump has recently come under criticism for brushing aside claims that Putin meddled in the US elections that put Trump in the White House.

Midler had been an outspoken critic of Trump since he took office, openly blasting the US president on her Twitter account.

“Trump is supposed to meet with Putin tomorrow. Probably for his first annual performance review,” the actress tweeted on November 9, before the two leaders met at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

On Halloween, she tweeted, “I hated that Hocus Pocus wig at the time, but after staring at Trump’s hair for 18 months, it honestly looks not that bad.”

Her tweet about Duterte has earned the ire of the president’s many supporters.

“Im sorry but u come from where again Ms. @BetteMidler?” said Twitter user @JangEvans, who included screenshots of supposed crime rates in New York, alongside crime rates in Davao city, where Duterte was mayor before he became president.

Another Twitter user, @KhristineCarino, called Duterte the “best Phil. prexy,” saying “Disappointing you’re echoing @nytimes demonization of #Duterte, despite lack of concrete evidence of alleged murders.”

User @shimamoto1956 challenged Midler’s Tweet, saying “Can you back that up in court? 80,000,000 filipinos love him per surveys. Now what is your basis for saying that - i guess shallow people rely on hearsay, not on facts?”

Duterte met Trump along with other world leaders as part of the 31st ASEAN Summit, which opened on November 13. The gala dinner was held on the same day at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. – Rappler.com