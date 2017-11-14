(UPDATED) The Filipino performers who were at the festival – Ben&Ben, The Ransom Collective, Silent Sanctuary, and more – speak up about the cancellation

Published 12:02 AM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The much-hyped ASEAN Music Festival, which was supposed to bring together artists from all over the region on November 14, was suddenly cut short soon after it began, in a move that left the audience widely disappointed.

After the performance of opening act Parokya ni Edgar, organizers decided to cancel the festival, “for reasons of public safety.”

Before the show was canceled, Sandwich’s Raymund Marasigan tweeted “the show is stalled because people are standing on seats. IMHO monoblocs in shows with rock bands don’t usually go well together.”

Sandwich was scheduled to perform after Parokya ni Edgar, and was on standby when the show was canceled. Marasigan later told Rappler that canceling the show “was the smart thing to do,” as the venue was too small for the crowd that turned up.

Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda told Rappler that the music festival seemed like a normal rock event, but the security panicked because some people had fainted. "Pero buti talaga wala naman yatang seriously injured or anything. Ang mali is that they didn't expect daw na ganoon kadami ang manonood," he said. (But it's really a good thing that no one was seriously injured or anything. What was wrong was that they didn't expect so many people to attend.)

Other local acts expressed regret at the way the night turned out, and thanked the audience for coming.

“So sorry about what’s happened at the #aseanmusicfestph,” The Ransom Collective tweeted. “We love you guys and thanks so much to those who tried to come out tonight.”

The band said that the organizers prioritized the safety of the audience.

“It was a tough decision but all the artists understand. We all just want to support #ASEAN2017,” they said.

Ben&Ben also thanked audiences for attending the show, and wished them safe.

Silent Sanctuary said they were excited to play for the festival, and wished everyone a safe trip going home.

They also thanked the organizers for inviting them to be part of the festival.

Joining these bands on the lineup were artists from all over Southeast Asia: Filipino rock band Franco, Myanmar pop star Eint Chit, Cambodian duo Nimith & Sophea, Malaysian avant-garde ensemble Nading Rhapsody, Brunei rock band D'Hask, Indonesian singer Mia Ismi Halida, Laotian act Sack Cells, Thai folk-jazz group Asia 7, and Vietnamese musician Tran Thieu Anh Tuan. – Rappler.com