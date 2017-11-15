The musician/actor was rushed to a hospital in Antipolo

Published 10:42 AM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy rock icon, Joey "Pepe" Smith suffered another stroke on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

Smith was rushed to the Metro Antipolo Hospital and was transferred to the hospital's Acute Stroke Unit at around 3:00 am on Wednesday, November 15, according to reports from the Inquirer.

This is the 3rd stroke the musician/actor has suffered since 2016, the first one left him with a minor speech impediment.

Smith, who has announced he will cease to perform live earlier this year due to health issues, is set to retire in the grandest way possible by holding the first ever Pepe Smith Rockfest, scheduled on November 18 at Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.

The show will feature 47 rock acts spanning 50 years, with bands from Smith's heydey in the '70s to the current pool of millennial artists. There has been no word yet on whether or not the Pepe Smith Rockfest will continue as scheduled, though hospital staff have said that his vital signs are stable.

More recently, Smith has made the foray into film, appearing as the protagonist in Singing in Graveyards, directed by Bradley Liew. The film was featured in the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

He is also slated to appear in the sequel to Erik Matti's 2013 smash hit, On the Job.