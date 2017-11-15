See eerie portraits Paulo Avelino, Empress Schuck, Epy Quizon, and more as their characters in 'Goyo'

Published 8:00 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – TBA Studios has released the new official photos of Paulo Avelino and the cast of the upcoming movie Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.

The photos were released on on Tuesday, November 14, in celebration of the young general's birthday.

Aside from Paulo as Goyo, the studio also released photos of Benjamin Alves as lieutenant (later president) Manuel L. Quezon, Mon Confiado as Emilio Aguinaldo, Epy Quizon as Apolinario Mabini, Karl Medina as Santiago Barcelona, Alvin Anson as Gen.Alejandrino, and Art Acuña as Manuel Bernal.

New characters were also introduced. Gwen Zamora will play the role of Remedios Nable Jose, Empress Schuck will be Felicidad Aguinaldo, Stephanie Sol will play Clara, and Miguel Faustman will play General McArthur.

Goyo is the follow-up to the movie Heneral Luna, which starred John Arcilla and was released in 2015. Goyo will be released in 2018. – Rappler.com

