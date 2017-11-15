The actor is expecting a child with actress Louise Ford

Published 8:19 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rowan Atkinson is going to be a father again for the third time. According to the Telegraph, the 62-year-old Mr Bean star is expecting his first child with actress Louise Ford.

Rowan has two grown children from his previous marriage to Sunetra Sastry. The couple separated in 2013 and later divorced.

In a Sunday People report quoted by Hello magazine, the source said: "Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can't wait for their new arrival. It's a very happy time for them both.

The actor, who became famous for playing Mr Bean, is also known for his roles in Johnny English and Love Actually. – Rappler.com