Blake's girlfriend Gwen Stefani weighs in on his new title

Published 5:41 PM, November 15, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Country crooner Blake Shelton – also known for his role as a judge on TV's The Voice – is this year's "sexiest man alive," People Magazine announced Tuesday, November 14.

Shelton, 41, is the boyfriend of rocker Gwen Stefani, who may have already come to this conclusion.

"She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,'" Shelton told the magazine.

The lanky Oklahoma native, who has a passion for eating and a chubby past, laughed that he has finally come into his own.

"It’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at The Voice, or at the feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor," he said.

"You’re damn right, I’m Mr. Sexy! I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.”

The title is yet another thing he shares with Voice co-star Adam Levine of Maroon 5, now a close friend.

"I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass," Shelton adds. "As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about." – Rappler.com