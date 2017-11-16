Bailey May joins Simon Fuller's group Now United
MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Bailey May has been chosen to be part of the pop group Now United, which was formed by producer-director Simon Fuller.
Star Magic, which manages Bailey May's career in the Philippines, confirmed the news with a short video of him training with the group.
NOW UNITED is a global pop group made of incredible singers and dancers from all over the world! Representing the Philippines - meet BAILEY! Follow his journey @nowunited #nowunited pic.twitter.com/eKmWDlCkyv— Star Magic™ (@starmagicphils) November 16, 2017
Bailey was also introduced on the official Now United Instagram account. He has also also appeared in the account's previous posts.
According to a video posted on the group's website, Now United is a new interactive pop group for a new generation of performers from around the world. Aside from Bailey, talents from the UK, Canada, India, South Korea, Brazil, and the USA are part of the group.
In August, Bailey along with artists like Ylona Garcia, AC Bonifacio, and Jane de Leon, went to the US to be part of the Now United bootcamp.
Following the official announcement, Bailey posted on social media, saying "Dreams come true," and adding in another post, "Thank you my [Star Magic Philippines] family, promise to make you all proud."
Thank you my @starmagicphils family promise to make you all proudhttps://t.co/80NYKJuruY— Bailey May (@OfficialBaileyM) November 16, 2017
Bailey rose to fame when he participated in Pinoy Big Brother 737. His tandem with Ylona also became a hit with fans, earning them the monicker Bailona. Since then, he has also appeared on the show On The Wings of Love and has released his first album under Star Music. – Rappler.com