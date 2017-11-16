Bailey joins young artists from all over the world to form Now United

Published 2:16 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Bailey May has been chosen to be part of the pop group Now United, which was formed by producer-director Simon Fuller.

Star Magic, which manages Bailey May's career in the Philippines, confirmed the news with a short video of him training with the group.

NOW UNITED is a global pop group made of incredible singers and dancers from all over the world! Representing the Philippines - meet BAILEY! Follow his journey @nowunited #nowunited pic.twitter.com/eKmWDlCkyv — Star Magic™ (@starmagicphils) November 16, 2017

Bailey was also introduced on the official Now United Instagram account. He has also also appeared in the account's previous posts.

Bae BAILEY from the Philippines #nowunited || photo: @bartonbronstein A post shared by NOW UNITED (@nowunited) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

According to a video posted on the group's website, Now United is a new interactive pop group for a new generation of performers from around the world. Aside from Bailey, talents from the UK, Canada, India, South Korea, Brazil, and the USA are part of the group.

In August, Bailey along with artists like Ylona Garcia, AC Bonifacio, and Jane de Leon, went to the US to be part of the Now United bootcamp.

Jane, Ylona, Bailey and AC are set to make the county proud in the Now United bootcamp in Los Angeles. #NowUnitedSendOff #TatakStarMagic A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

Following the official announcement, Bailey posted on social media, saying "Dreams come true," and adding in another post, "Thank you my [Star Magic Philippines] family, promise to make you all proud."

DREAM COME TRUE @nowunited #nowunited A post shared by Bailey May (@baileymay) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Thank you my @starmagicphils family promise to make you all proudhttps://t.co/80NYKJuruY — Bailey May (@OfficialBaileyM) November 16, 2017

Bailey rose to fame when he participated in Pinoy Big Brother 737. His tandem with Ylona also became a hit with fans, earning them the monicker Bailona. Since then, he has also appeared on the show On The Wings of Love and has released his first album under Star Music. – Rappler.com