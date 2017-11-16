The Australian model is expecting a baby with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Published 4:20 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her second child, and her first baby with Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

The model’s rep confirmed the news to People on Wednesyda, November 15, saying “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.”

Flynn is Miranda’s 6-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Miranda, 34, and Evan, 27, got engaged in July 2016, and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2017. The pair have been together since 2014. – Rappler.com