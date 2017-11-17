'Deadma Walking,' 'Siargao,' 'Haunted Forest' and 'Ang Larawan' will join the film festival line up in December

Published 4:02 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The last 4 movies for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 were announced on Friday, November 17.

The following films were announced at the Club Filipino in Greenhills:

1. Deadma Walking – starring Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman

2. Siargao – starring Erich Gonzales, Jericho Rosales, and Jasmine Curtis-Smith

3. Haunted Forest – starring Jane Oineza, Jameson Blake, Maris Racal, and Jon Lucas

4. Ang Larawan – starring Rachel Alejandro, Paulo Avelino, and Joanna Ampil

The 4 films complete the 8 movies that will participate in the festival. In June, Coco Martin's Ang Panday, Vice Ganda's Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad (originally titled The Revengers), Vic Sotto's Meant To Beh, and All of You (formerly known as Almost Is Not Enough) starring Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay were announced. (READ: MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2017 festival)

The 2017 has been marred with controversy after 4 members of the executive committee – Rolando Tolentino, Ricky Lee, Kara Magsanoc Alikpala, and Ed Lejano –resigned due to differences with the other members of the committee in the selection process. (READ: 3 MMFF ExeCom members resign after official entries announced)

The festival will kick off on December 23 to be hosted by the City of Muntinlupa. The awards night is on December 27. – Rappler.com