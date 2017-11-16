Newt and the gang, plus a young Albus Dumbledore make an appearance in this first look

MANILA, Philippines – Someone in the wizarding world has breached the statute of secrecy again as the title of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel has been revealed, along with a first look at the film’s cast.

A November 16 post on the official Fantastic Beasts Twitter shows the first movie’s main foursome – Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) – flanked by faces both new and familiar.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

The familiar faces include Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), shown briefly in a photograph in the first film as Newt's former love; Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), who apparently exploded into smithereens at the end of the first movie; and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who was arrested by the US wizard police.

Meanwhile, the new characters, according to CinemaBlend, include Maledictus (Claudia Kim), a cursed wizard that turns into a beast; Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), Newt’s brother and Leta’s fiance (gasp!); and of course, everyone’s much-awaited figure, the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

The Elder Wand also makes an appearance somewhere in the photo (if you know your Potter lore, you’ll know exactly where in the image to look).

The new movie's title is revealed at the end of the post; it's called Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, indicating that this new movie will be all about the dark wizard who broke Dumbledore’s heart and started a wizard supremacy movement.

The last detail about the film to be revealed in the post is its US premiere date – November 16, 2018 – which is one year too far away, if you ask us. What’s the spell for skipping to the future again? – Rappler.com