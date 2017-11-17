See Anne and Brandon training for the action-packed scenes in Erik Matti's 'Buy Bust'

Published 1:45 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Thursday, November 16, director Erik Matti has released a behind the scenes look at his upcoming movie Buy Bust, which stars Anne Curtis and Brandon Vera. (READ: Anne Curtis to star in Erik Matti movie with Fil-Am MMA fighter Brandon Vera)

In the video, the director gives us a glimpse of the pre-production and training the cast went through over the past few months. We see them working on thir martial-arts and target shooting, and on the makeup chair for some bloody effects. There were also a lot of fight scenes and high-action scenes.

Anne, who recently wed longtime boyfriend Erwan Heussaff was heard saying: "I never experienced anything like this before. It's definitely hard, but it's super bad-*ss."

Buy Bust does not have a release date yet, was supposed to be submitted to the Metro Manila Film Festival 2017. However, Matti said he will not longer submit it due to the isues within the festival, which led to the resignation of 4 executive members early this year. – Rappler.com