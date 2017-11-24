PH stars call on fans to support Rachel Peters in Miss Universe 2017
MANILA, Philippines – As the Miss Universe 2017 competition in Las Vegas approaches, Filipino celebrities called on their supporters to rally behind the country's bet Rachel Peters, who is hoping to become the 4th Filipino to win the title. (READ: 5 ways to help Miss Universe PH Rachel Peters make it to the Top 15)
Anne Curtis tweeted: Go get it!!!! Slaaaaaaaaaaaaay! We got you [Rachel Peters]"
Had to repeat kasi no emojis apparently and not to use capital letters? Haha. Kagulo! Basta I typed everything correctly and used L for Philippines! O Yan! #MissUniverse #Philippines pic.twitter.com/rko4B3enTZ
Solenn Heussaff, who fans said has a resemblance to the Filipino-British beauty queen tweeted: [Rachel Peters] have to meet you one day! Everyone says we're long lost twins haha. Good luck and we will be supporting you!"
Maine Mendoza called on the legions of AlDub fans to tweet for Rachel as well.
"I believe in the power of AlDub Nation! Let’s continue to support our candidate for Miss Universe 2017 Ms. Rachel Peters by using the hashtag #MissUniverse #Philippines Go Rachel!"
Bianca Gonzalez-Intal tweeted: "Before you sleep tonight, you got this, Rachel Peters!"
Miss Universe 2016 contestant Maxine Medina (she finished in the top 6) also called on her fans to support her successor.
Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina's message to all the filipino fans. . Thank you, Queen Max @maxine_medina We appreciate your support, bigtime! . . Ps. Kakamiss rin pala gumamit ng hashtag na #4M4MU . . @rachelpetersx #MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniverse2017 #MissUniverse #Philippines #RachelPeters #RP4MU #rachel4mu Video © @forthephilippines
Fellow beauty queen and Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann also gave a short message for Rachel. In an interview with ABS-CBN, Laura said: "Rachel, I just want to wish you good luck in your fight."
"[Since] we've known each other for a long time, I know that you can win this. And when you're onstage, remember that you're not Rachel -- you're Miss Philippines so let that motivate you and let that inspire you. All the best."
Vice Ganda also rallied his fans to support Rachel in series of tweets.
Volleyball player and TV host Gretchen Ho also tweeted her support for Rachel.
Young actress Chienna Filomeno wrote: "Let's support Rachel Peters! Please #MissUniverse #Philippines."
Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte also asked his followers on social media to support his girlfriend's campaign for the crown. (READ: Migz Villafuerte on Rachel Peters' Miss Universe PH 2017 win)
"Claiming it! the next #MissUniverse will be #Philippines," he wrote.
Nadine Lustre also posted on her Instagram stories to campaign for Rachel.
Voting for the Miss Universe ends on November 25, US time. The pageant finals will be on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27 Manila time). – Rappler.com
