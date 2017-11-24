Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Maine Mendoza, and more call on their fans to tweet and vote for Rachel

Published 8:00 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As the Miss Universe 2017 competition in Las Vegas approaches, Filipino celebrities called on their supporters to rally behind the country's bet Rachel Peters, who is hoping to become the 4th Filipino to win the title. (READ: 5 ways to help Miss Universe PH Rachel Peters make it to the Top 15)

Anne Curtis tweeted: Go get it!!!! Slaaaaaaaaaaaaay! We got you [Rachel Peters]"



Had to repeat kasi no emojis apparently and not to use capital letters? Haha. Kagulo! Basta I typed everything correctly and used L for Philippines! O Yan! #MissUniverse #Philippines pic.twitter.com/rko4B3enTZ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) November 21, 2017

Solenn Heussaff, who fans said has a resemblance to the Filipino-British beauty queen tweeted: [Rachel Peters] have to meet you one day! Everyone says we're long lost twins haha. Good luck and we will be supporting you!"

@rachelpetersx have to meet you one day! Everyone says were long lost twins haha. Good luck and we will be supporting you! — Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) November 20, 2017

Maine Mendoza called on the legions of AlDub fans to tweet for Rachel as well.

"I believe in the power of AlDub Nation! Let’s continue to support our candidate for Miss Universe 2017 Ms. Rachel Peters by using the hashtag #MissUniverse #Philippines Go Rachel!"

I believe in the power of AlDub Nation! Let’s continue to support our candidate for Miss Universe 2017 Ms. Rachel Peters by using the hashtag #MissUniverse #Philippines Go Rachel! — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) November 21, 2017

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal tweeted: "Before you sleep tonight, you got this, Rachel Peters!"

Before you sleep tonight.. You got this, Rachel Peters!! #MissUniverse #Philippines — Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) November 22, 2017

Miss Universe 2016 contestant Maxine Medina (she finished in the top 6) also called on her fans to support her successor.

Fellow beauty queen and Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann also gave a short message for Rachel. In an interview with ABS-CBN, Laura said: "Rachel, I just want to wish you good luck in your fight."

"[Since] we've known each other for a long time, I know that you can win this. And when you're onstage, remember that you're not Rachel -- you're Miss Philippines so let that motivate you and let that inspire you. All the best."

Vice Ganda also rallied his fans to support Rachel in series of tweets.

Hala sige Rachel Peters pang-gigilan mo silang lahat. Ikembot ang bewang. Iwasiwas ang buhok. Ngiti sabay irap! #MissUniverse #Philippines — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 21, 2017

Big favor please! Tweet ur support to Rachel Peters and use #MissUniverse #Philippines . This will help her secure a spot. Pleassssseeee! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 21, 2017

Or kahit anung itweet nyo basta use #MissUniverse #Philippines . Ge na wag ng KJ kung ayaw nyong isumpa ko ang mga love life nyo!!! Dalii! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 21, 2017

Volleyball player and TV host Gretchen Ho also tweeted her support for Rachel.

Fight, Rachel Peters!! Let’s go social media capital of the world! Let’s show them what we’ve got. Retweet this! #Philippines #MissUniverse — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) November 22, 2017

Young actress Chienna Filomeno wrote: "Let's support Rachel Peters! Please #MissUniverse #Philippines."

It's not really about the gown, what she'll be wearing is just a bonus. GO RACHEL PETERS you got this! #MissUniverse #Philippines — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) November 24, 2017

Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte also asked his followers on social media to support his girlfriend's campaign for the crown. (READ: Migz Villafuerte on Rachel Peters' Miss Universe PH 2017 win)

"Claiming it! the next #MissUniverse will be #Philippines," he wrote.

Claiming it! the next #MissUniverse will be #Philippines A post shared by migzvillafuerte (@migzvillafuerte) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

Nadine Lustre also posted on her Instagram stories to campaign for Rachel.

Voting for the Miss Universe ends on November 25, US time. The pageant finals will be on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27 Manila time). – Rappler.com

