The actor has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1986

Published 8:30 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sylvester Stallone has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas in 1986. The actor was 40-years-old at the time.

The hardline denial was issued by Stallone’s rep, Michelle Bega, who told E! News: “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

A November 16 story in the Daily Mail brought the allegations against Stallone to light when they published details of a “bombshell police report” where an anonymous 16-year-old girl claims to have been coerced into having sex with and performing oral sex on Stallone and his then-bodyguard Michael De Luca.

Stallone reportedly threatened to “beat her head in” if the teen told anyone, because both men were married at the time.

The assault reportedly happened at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986. The alleged victim signed a no prosecution form, telling police she was “kind of scared” and “very ashamed.”

The police report was confirmed to the Daily Mail as a true copy by Retired Las Vegas police John Samolovitch, head of the police department’s sexual assault unit at the time. – Rappler.com