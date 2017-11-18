See Ruru Madrid, Solenn Heussaff, Julia Barretto, Winwyn Marquez, and more walk the Bench fashion show!

Published 9:48 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Mall of Asia Arena glittered on Saturday, November 18, as Bench held another edition of its famous fashion show. This year, the beloved clothing brand celebrated its 30th anniversary, and turned up the volume appropriately with its show, "Under the Stars."

Among the celebrities that walked in the notoriously steamy show were staple Bench endorsers as well as new faces, most notably beauty queen Winwyn Marquez, fresh from her triumph at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017.

The celebrities wore pieces – some designed especially for the show – by top fashion designers including Joey Samson, Jerome Lorico, and Banngo Niu.

More than the clothes, the show also featured acrobatics and choreography – which just goes to show that Bench really pulled out all the stops at their 30th anniversary show.

Here's a look at all the stars that walked the runway!

Winwyn Marquez

Dominic Roque

Richard Gutierrez

Maxine Medina

Ruru Madrid and Gabbi Garcia

Iñigo Pascual

Julia Barretto

Solenn Heussaff

– Rappler.com