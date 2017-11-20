The couple's first official appearance as husband and wife in 'It's Showtime' came with a peek into their wedding video

Published 8:30 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Days after their wedding in New Zealand, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff gave their fans a peek into their star-studded wedding.

Videographer Jason Magbanua released a 4-minute clip of the couple's wedding, which showed the wedding guests, the preparations, and also the ceremony.

On Saturday, November 18, the couple made their first appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Erwan Heussaff on It's Showtime. Anne wore the Vera Wang dress from her pre-wedding party, while Erwan wore a blue suit. The show also recreated the decor fo their pre-wedding party on set, with Anne's co-hosts welcoming them on stage.

As a treat for the couple, interviews of their good friends like Danica Sotto-Pingris and Antoinette Taus were shown.

Nico Bolzico, Erwan's brother-in-law, said that Anne is a genuinely good person and that Erwan highlights that even more. Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Anne's sister said that the couple have the kind of balanced relationship that many aspire to.

"They work as a team...and really, that's one of the things I'm learning from their relationship."

Isabelle Daza, who played a part in getting the two together, shared that she helped Erwan pick Anne's engagement ring.

In his message, Erwan thanked the It's Showtime hosts, saying, "Now I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Now, she's my wife and I'm so happy and thank you for being on this journey with us."

Anne meanwhile thanked everyone including the viewers. She also welcomed her husband to the growing It's Showtime family. – Rappler.com

