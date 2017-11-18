Fans go wild for the dubsmash queen

MANILA, Philippines – Maine Mendoza made her first appearance on the Bench runway at the clothing brand’s 30th Anniversary show, "Under The Stars," held Saturday, November 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The dubsmash queen was carried out on stage by male models, looking adorable in a pin-up girl outfit: a white halter crop top that showed off her abs, and matching white shorts.

Maine’s appearance was, of course, met with thunderous cheers.

Maine was followed on the runway by staple Bench endorser Richard Gutierrez, who she once took a selfie with as a fan before she was famous – proving that she has really come full circle. – Rappler.com