John Lloyd Cruz is the father of Ellen's baby

Published 10:22 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ellen Adarna is pregnant. According to a report from PEP, the actress confirmed the news to some of her friends.

In the same report, Ellen's pregnancy was the reason why she was a no-show at the Bench Under the Stars Denim and Fashion show held on Saturday, November 18 at the Mall of Asia Arena. ( IN PHOTOS: Celebs heat up Bench ‘Under the Stars’ stage)

Actor John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen's rumored boyfriend is said to be the father of the child. Although they have been spotted getting cozy the past months, the two have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship. (READ: John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna: Are they or aren't they?)

In October, the two went to Europe together after ABS-CBN announced that the actor was taking an indefinite leave of absence. (LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna spend time in Morocco)

The two made headlines after photos of them in Cebu surfaced in social media.

In a now deleted post, John Lloyd said of Ellen: "Sobrang baduy neto pero this girl really did something good to my soul. I'll always be grateful."

The two are part of the show Home Sweetie Home. – Rappler.com