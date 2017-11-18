The Golden Disc Awards are widely considered South Korea's equivalent of the Grammys

Published 10:57 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, one of South Korea's most prestigious award shows will take place in the Philippines.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards (GDA) is a two-day awards show and music festival from January 10 to 11, 2018, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With K-pop and K-entertainment in general gaining popularity in the Philippines, the event announcement has been warmly welcomed by the local fan community.

Widely considered as South Korea's equivalent of the US Grammys, the GDA has been a highly regarded award-giving body since it was launched in 1986, largely due to its commitment to fairness and objectivity. It is a much sought-after accolade among K-Pop artists, based on physical as well as digital sales.

This year marks the first time that the GDA will be held in the Philippines. The GDA had been staged abroad only 4 times in its 32-year history.

"The Korean entertainment industry recognizes the love and support that the Philippines has shown for K-Pop, K-Drama, and Korean entertainment in general," says Steven Ko, a representative from HM Entertainment, one of the groups behind the history-making event.

And truly, since the announcement, the response from the Philippine fan community has been overwhelming, even getting the event hashtag #GDA18MNL to trend on Twitter months before the actual event.

Much speculation has been going on about the potential line-up of performers who will be flying in, but representatives from All Access Productions, working hand in hand with HM Entertainment, are quick to explain that no official names or groups can be announced at this point, as the GDA has yet to open official online voting for nominees for all the categories.

The company has, however, taken to Facebook with teaser posts of potential acts.

Among the rumored are boy groups BTOB, BTS, Day6, EXO, GOT7, JBJ, NCT 127, NU'EST, Seventeen, Wanna One and Winner; girl groups Apink, BLACKPINK, GFriend, JSN (aka Cosmic Girls), Pristin, Red Velvet and Twice; solo artists Crush, G-Dragon, IU, Sunmi and Zico; and duo MXM.

"Attendees will most probably be those who were active and promoted in 2017," said Nina Tay of All Access Productions, giving hope to all the fans who hope to see their idols in real life.

Until the official announcement of the line-up, the ticket prices for the GDA have been released, which are as follows:

P25,000 Golden Ticket (Two-Day Pass)

P12,000 SVIP

P10,000 VIP

P8,000 Lower Box

P5,000 Upper Box

P2,500 General Admission

(Excluding ticket charges)

"As a thank you to the fans who show support, we have special perks for those who avail of Golden Tickets," said Alfredo delos Santos of All Access Productions.

A red carpet event, for one, will be staged. This is usually held privately but will this time be opened to the media and Golden Ticket holders. "No extra charges will be made for attendees, but tickets are limited."

A pre-event will be held at Eastwood City on November 26 this year, where ticket sales will be opened to the public.

Fans can look forward to more announcements to be made leading up to the grand event, which promises to be one of the biggest K-Pop events in 2018. – Rappler.com