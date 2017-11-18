The love team models matching outfits as they share a sweet moment on the runway

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla walked the Bench runway again at the brand’s 30th Anniversary Show, “Under the Stars,” at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 18.

Kathryn came out on the runway first, wearing a grey halter crop top and matching cropped flares.

Daniel followed her soon after, wearing a grey jacket and pants to match Kathryn.

The pair then walked the runway together hand-in-hand, and even shared a sweet moment as Daniel held Kathryn’s face close and kissed her.

The couple also walked for Bench in 2014 at the "Naked Truth" fashion show where they made the audience swoon as they hugged and Daniel handed Kathryn a red rose. – Rappler.com

