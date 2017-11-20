With a baby on the way, here's a timeline of the couple's love story

Published 3:00 AM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In the entertainment industry, stars continue to find a balance between their private and public personas. But when the mystery intensifies, the clamor for more information is noiser than ever.

John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna's relationship has become a favorite topic of the public when photos of the duo emerged in early September. Although they have never confirmed the status of their relationship themselves, news of Ellen's reported pregnancy made headlines Saturday, November 18, the flames of which were further fueled when she did not appear in the Bench Under the Stars fashion show.

Here's a look at how the relationship between the two started.

Ellen joins Home Sweetie Home - In early 2017, it was announced that Ellen would be part of the show Home Sweetie Home where John Lloyd plays the lead alongside Toni Gonzaga. Although reports of them canoodling have been reported, Ellen told the Inquirer said that they were just good friends.

But in a report by Pep in February, the two were seen at the lobby of Shangri-La, which further heightened the speculations.

Ellen and John Lloyd spotted in Cebu - In September, photos of John Lloyd and Ellen surfaced on social media. At the time, John Lloyd had just wrapped up promotions of his movie with Sarah Geronimo, while Ellen confirmed that she broke up with presidential son Baste Duterte. (READ: John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna: Are they or aren't they?)

The two were spotted getting cozy with each other in Cebu, where Ellen is from. Friends of the two said that John Lloyd was simply having fun, despite the intense interest the photos got from the public.

A post shared by Ken Coby (@iamkencovy) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

With the photos and videos (including one of an inebriated John Lloyd that has since been taken down) going viral, John Lloyd issued a statement saying: "Diz iz mi lerning. Very humbling, but I do apologize to the little boys and girls. No regrets babies just life revealing its raw beauty."

diz iz mi lerning. very humbling but i do apologize to the little boys & girls. no regrets babies just life revealing its raw beauty. A post shared by portal (@ekomsi) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Fans suspected the two were already a couple when John Lloyd posted: "Sobrang baduy neto pero this girl really did something good to my soul. I'll always be grateful."

The post has since been deleted.

John Lloyd's leave – In October, ABS-CBN confirmed that John Lloyd will go on an indefinite leave. Following the announcement, photos of him and Ellen once again surfaced online, this time vacationing in Morroco and Switzerland.

Ellen's pregnancy – On November 18, news of Ellen's pregnancy was reported by entertainment website Pep. According to the report, Ellen confirmed to some of her friends that she was pregnant. John Lloyd is purported to be the father of her child.

The two have yet to make a statement confirming or denying the reports. John Lloyd is currently in the US to visit family, while Ellen has kept quiet about the issue and was a no show at the Bench fashion show, which she was supposed to be part of.

Just in: John Lloyd Cruz spotted at the JFK International airport in NYC. He is at the Big Apple now to attend his cousin's wedding. A post shared by Team LB PH Admin (@popoy__gonzales) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Before he left for the US, John Lloyd was also seen at the wake of Lupe Romulo, the daughter of former DFA secretary Alberto Romulo. He was also seen shaking hands with President Rodrigo Duterte.

ctto . #ellenadarna #johnlloydcruz #jlcellen #ellen #johnlloyd #johnlloydellen #babylove #adarna A post shared by Baby Love (@jlc_ellen) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Until the two finally say something about their relationship and the baby, people will definitely be watching what's next with bated breath. – Rappler.com