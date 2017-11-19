'Paki' wins Best Picture

Published 12:29 AM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Paki, a movie about a woman who wants to leave her husband, won the Best Picture at the Cinema One Originals awarding ceremony on Sunday, November 19, held at the Dolphy Theatre in ABS-CBN. (READ: 5 things to know about Cinema One Originals 2017)

The Jury Prize, meanwhile, was given to Historiographika Errata.

Dan Villegas, who directed Changing Partners, and Giancarlo Abrahan, who directed Paki, were tied for Best Director.

#C1Originals 2017 Best Film for the Full-Length Narrative Category goes to Paki! #WalangTakot A post shared by Cinema One Originals (@c1originals) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Jury Prize Award goes to Historiographika Errata! #C1Originals #WalangTakot A post shared by Cinema One Originals (@c1originals) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:29am PST

Best Director Award goes to Dan Villegas of Changing Partners and Giancarlo Abrahan of Paki! #C1Originals #WalangTakot A post shared by Cinema One Originals (@c1originals) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:16am PST

Agot Isidro took home the Best Actress award, while Jojit Lorenzo was named Best Actor, both for Changing Partners.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Picture: Paki

Best Director: Dan Villegas and Giancarlo Abrahan

Best Actor: Jojit Lorenzo, Changing Partners

Best Actress: Agot Isidro, Changing Partners

Best Supporting Actor: Ricky Davao, Paki

Best Supporting Actress: Mae Paner, Si Chedeng at Si Apple

Best Screenplay: Paki

Best Cinematography: Alex Espartero , Historiographika Errata

Alex Espartero Best Sound: Mikko Quizon , Nervous Translation

Best Music: Vincent de Jesus, Changing Partners

Vincent de Jesus, Best Editing: Marya Ignacio, Changing Partners

Marya Ignacio, Best Production Design: Donald Camon and Julius Somes, Historiographika Errata

Donald Camon and Julius Somes, Best Ensemble Acting: Changing Partners

Changing Partners Best Short Film: Sorry for the Inconvenience

Sorry for the Inconvenience Best Documentary: Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane

Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane Jury Prize: Historiographika Errata

Special Mention: Si Chedeng at Si Apple

Audience Choice Award: Changing Partners

Champion Bughaw Award: Changing Partners

The awarding ceremony was hosted by Alessandra de Rossi and Alex Gonzaga.

