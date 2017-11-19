FULL LIST: Winners at the Cinema One Originals Film Festival 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Paki, a movie about a woman who wants to leave her husband, won the Best Picture at the Cinema One Originals awarding ceremony on Sunday, November 19, held at the Dolphy Theatre in ABS-CBN. (READ: 5 things to know about Cinema One Originals 2017)
The Jury Prize, meanwhile, was given to Historiographika Errata.
Dan Villegas, who directed Changing Partners, and Giancarlo Abrahan, who directed Paki, were tied for Best Director.
Agot Isidro took home the Best Actress award, while Jojit Lorenzo was named Best Actor, both for Changing Partners.
Here is the list of winners:
- Best Picture: Paki
- Best Director: Dan Villegas and Giancarlo Abrahan
- Best Actor: Jojit Lorenzo, Changing Partners
- Best Actress: Agot Isidro, Changing Partners
- Best Supporting Actor: Ricky Davao, Paki
- Best Supporting Actress: Mae Paner, Si Chedeng at Si Apple
- Best Screenplay: Paki
- Best Cinematography: Alex Espartero, Historiographika Errata
- Best Sound: Mikko Quizon, Nervous Translation
- Best Music: Vincent de Jesus, Changing Partners
- Best Editing: Marya Ignacio, Changing Partners
- Best Production Design: Donald Camon and Julius Somes, Historiographika Errata
- Best Ensemble Acting: Changing Partners
- Best Short Film: Sorry for the Inconvenience
- Best Documentary: Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane
- Jury Prize: Historiographika Errata
- Special Mention: Si Chedeng at Si Apple
- Audience Choice Award: Changing Partners
- Champion Bughaw Award: Changing Partners
The awarding ceremony was hosted by Alessandra de Rossi and Alex Gonzaga.
– Rappler.com