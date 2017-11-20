'What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for 4 years ago,' Jeffrey says

Published 11:43 AM, November 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – After two women on the set of Transparent accused him of sexual harassment, Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor announced Sunday, November 19 he is leaving the Amazon series, the latest star felled by similar accusations.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," Tambor told Deadline Hollywood magazine about the transgender role.

"What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for 4 years ago."

Deadline said the show had already been considering writing off the show the character played by the US actor, who has also won a Golden Globe for the role, after allegations first emerged against him earlier this month.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambor said.

"Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."

The claims are being brought by Tambor's former assistant, transgender actress Van Barnes, and actress Trace Lysette, who is openly transgender. Both actresses have been on the set of Transparent.

Barnes said her former boss had propositioned her on several occasions, made lewd comments, groped her and threatened to sue her if she made the behavior known.

Lysette said Tambor had made lewd remarks of a sexual nature to her repeatedly, and had been "physical" with her at least once.

After those claims were made public, Tambor insisted that "I have never been a predator – ever." – Rappler.com