This is the couple's first child

Published 9:46 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress-singer Nikki Gil and husband BJ Albert welcomed their son on Monday, November 20.

The news was confirmed by Myx channel on Instagram. Nikki was a former VJ for the channel.

"Hey everyone! Join us in celebrating the birth of VJ [Nikki Gil]’s healthy baby boy! Congratulations VJ Nikki & BJ! Love from your MYX Family."

Hey everyone! Join us in celebrating the birth of VJ @nikkigil’s healthy baby boy! Congratulations VJ Nikki & BJ! Love from your MYX Family A post shared by MYX (@myxph) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

In July, news that Nikki was pregnant was confirmed after photos of her baby bump was posted on social media. (LOOK: Nikki Gil is pregnant).

After marrying BJ, a businessman, in 2015, Nikki has taken a break from showbiz. She started her website and blog nikkigil.com and went back to school. – Rappler.com