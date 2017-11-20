Nikki Gil, BJ Albert welcome baby boy
MANILA, Philippines – Actress-singer Nikki Gil and husband BJ Albert welcomed their son on Monday, November 20.
The news was confirmed by Myx channel on Instagram. Nikki was a former VJ for the channel.
"Hey everyone! Join us in celebrating the birth of VJ [Nikki Gil]’s healthy baby boy! Congratulations VJ Nikki & BJ! Love from your MYX Family."
In July, news that Nikki was pregnant was confirmed after photos of her baby bump was posted on social media. (LOOK: Nikki Gil is pregnant).
After marrying BJ, a businessman, in 2015, Nikki has taken a break from showbiz. She started her website and blog nikkigil.com and went back to school. – Rappler.com