LOOK: Nikki Gil, BJ Albert post first photo of son Finn
MANILA, Philippines – Nikki Gil has posted the first photo of her son, Finn!
Nikki took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, to share the picture of her son with BJ Albert.
In the caption, Nikki said: "Dear moms, I get it now... Hello my darling Finn. I still can’t believe you’re mine. Thank You God for this beautiful beautiful gift." She also greeted BJ a happy second anniversary.
News of Finn's birth first broke when Myx congratulated Nikki and BJ on social media on November 20.
Finn is the couple's first child together. Nikki and BJ wed in November 2015. – Rappler.com