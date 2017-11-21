See Nikki's sweet message to her baby boy, and her anniversary greeting to BJ

Published 2:52 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nikki Gil has posted the first photo of her son, Finn!

Nikki took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, to share the picture of her son with BJ Albert.

In the caption, Nikki said: "Dear moms, I get it now... Hello my darling Finn. I still can’t believe you’re mine. Thank You God for this beautiful beautiful gift." She also greeted BJ a happy second anniversary.

Dear moms, I get it now... hello my darling Finn I still can't believe you're mine thank You God for this beautiful beautiful gift also, happy second wedding anniversary to my co-producer @bj_albert



News of Finn's birth first broke when Myx congratulated Nikki and BJ on social media on November 20.

Finn is the couple's first child together. Nikki and BJ wed in November 2015. – Rappler.com