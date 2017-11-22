'David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long,' says his family

Published 12:35 PM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – David Cassidy, who starred in the '70s hit musical sitcom The Partridge Family, has died. He was 67.

Cassidy’s family confirmed the news in a statement to People on November 21 (November 22, Philippine time): “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy.”

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” they said.

The actor and musician has been in critical condition since November 18, after being hospitalized for liver and kidney failure.

Cassidy rose to stardom when he played the role of Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family. He went on to have a successful career in both music and television, with fans going hysterical at his concerts so that the term “Cassidymania” was coined.

He has continued to make music into his later years, though in February 2017, he announced that he was living with dementia. – Rappler.com