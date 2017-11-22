The band is removed from the gig's lineup after stories of their sexually inappropriate behavior emerged

MANILA, Philippines – Jensen and the Flips has been removed from the lineup of year-end gig "The Rest Is Noise," following claims of sexually inappropriate behavior from several women.

“In light of several deeply disturbing allegations, one of which was confirmed by the accused band member, we’ve decided to withdraw our invitation to Jensen and the Flips to perform in our year-end show,” The Rest Is Noise said in a statement.

“We are reaffirming our position: we do not and will not condone, tolerate, or enable any vile or reprehensible behavior that exploits and abuses women,” they added.

Jensen and the Flips has been at the center of several claims of sexually inappropriate behavior.

In screenshots sent to Adrienne Onday (Twitter user @_tapsilog), a woman who wishes to remain anonymous said that when she shared a cab with Jensen and the Flips guitarist Sam Valenia, he tried to force himself on her and tried to kiss her even if she was already pushing him away.

The woman also sent a screenshot of a text where Valenia asked her if she wanted to sext, as if nothing happened.

Valenia admitted to the behavior and apologized, saying “I’m really sorry sa mga taong na-offend ko at na-disappoint sa akin (to the people I've offended and disappointed) because of this post and because of what I did. I respect y’all’s opinions. I know this ain’t enought but again, I am really sorry.”

Yup. Ako to.



I am really sorry sa mga taong na-offend ko at na-disappoint sa akin because of this post and because of what I did. I respect yall's opinions. I know this ain't enough but again, I am really sorry. https://t.co/ijfPbZAhsc — sarcasam (@SamuelValenia) November 21, 2017

The band has also been accused of sending suggestive texts, attempting to suddenly kiss a woman on the lips, and hitting on minors.

The allegations, published by Onday on her Twitter, are left anonymous and sent to her by direct message, in response to a thread she started about misogyny and predatory behavior in the local indie music scene.

In the thread, Onday herself shared her own experience of vocalist Jensen Gomez texting her inappropriate emojis, and other bands making lewd comments about women.

Isang experience ko pang naalala: dati, December of 2014 yata ito? Basta 17 pa ako nito. Nag-reply ako dati sa tweet ni Jensen tapos ang reply niya sa akin for some reason ay “”. Uncalled for yung response at sobrang sketchy. Is it considered a sexual comment? Possibly. — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

AYUN. Hi Jensen, kung makikita mo man ‘to. That’s gross. You’re gross. pic.twitter.com/WwflXWFNVD — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

Other bands, namely Sud and MilesExperience (Msex), were called out for misogynistic and inappropriate behavior too, as more people sent their experiences to Onday.

Nung UP Fair 2015 or 2016, tumugtog yung Inday Bote yata yun. Nasa backstage ako kasama ng ibang friends from Msex. Si Justin nanood kasi malaki raw yung boobs nung bokalista. I laughed then para maki-ride, but my feet grow cold just thinking about it now. — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

Dagdag: Hi Sud. pic.twitter.com/UxGOGogxWv — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

Hello ulit kay Sud???? pic.twitter.com/b2l78YDbHc — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

According to its official Facebook page, The Rest is Noise is a bi-monthly gig organized by media group Vandals on the Wall. – Rappler.com