The boyband member releases a statement about Melissa Schuman's accusation that he raped her

Published 11:29 AM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has denied Melissa Schuman's rape allegation. (READ: Nick Carter is accused of rape)

Schuman, who was formerly a member of the girl group Dream, wrote a blog post dated November 2, detailing how Carter allegedly raped her 15 years ago. At the time, she said, she was 18 while Carter was 22.

In a statement to CNN Carter said he was "shocked and saddened" by Schuman's allegations.

"Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally."

Schuman spoke about the duet in her blog, noting that they recorded the track separately. When asked to perform together for a showcase, Schuman said their encounter was awkward.

Carter continued: "This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."

On Facebook, Schuman thanked her fans for supporting her, but she hasn't responded to Carter's denial. "I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support," said Schuman. "Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I am free now." – Rappler.com