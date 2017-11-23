The band speaks out after several women come forward on Twitter with their accounts of band members' sexually inappropriate behavior

Published 12:13 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Indie band Jensen and the Flips has issued a statement on November 23 in response to claims of them sexually harassing and behaving inappropriately towards women.

The band apologized for their actions and added that they knew an apology would not be enough.

“An apology will never be enough to make up for all of the things that have been done in the past. We know the things we did wrong; rest assured we have and will continue to work on being better individuals moving forward to ensure that such situations will not happen again,” they said.

“Trust was lost with productions, event organizers, partners and supporters,” the band added. “We know that this is hard to rebuild, and [we] respect their decisions regarding established commitments with Jensen and the Flips.

Jensen and the Flips was one of many bands named in a Twitter thread started by University of the Philippines (UP) sociology student Adrienne Onday (@_tapsilog) in an effort to talk about the misogyny and predatory behavior she experienced while following the local indie music scene. (READ: Jensen and the Flips dropped from gig lineup after sexual harassment claims)

In DMs to Onday that she reposted on the thread, women came forward with their own accounts of being on the receiving end of sexually inappropriate behavior from band members. Aside from Jensen and the Flips, members from Sud and MilesExperience were also named. Ang Bandang Shirley was also mentioned in the thread.

Following the emergence of the Twitter thread, Jensen and the Flips was dropped from the lineup of Vandals on the Wall’s production "The Rest Is Noise," while Sud has been removed from the UP Fair 2018 lineup.

In their own statement, Ang Bandang Shirley said that it is difficult for the band to address allegations properly on the information they have, though they are discussing further action on the issue. They also gave their support to the victims that came forward.

Rappler has reached out to Sud and MilesExperience for comment. – Rappler.com