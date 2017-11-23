The multi-hyphenate is coming to Rappler to talk about his upcoming concert and perform songs from his upcoming album

Published 3:09 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Known for being an actor and an athlete, Matteo also has a musical side that he revealed when he launched his first single in 2015. He then followed it up with a self-titled debut album in 2016.

Now, after having done several concerts – including his first solo concert, "MG1," almost two years ago – Matteo is getting ready to share his music again at his upcoming show, “Hey Matteo,” at the Kia Theater on November 30.

Catch Matteo as he performs songs from his upcoming album! Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com