Isabel Granada, Joe Taruc, and director Maning Borlaza are given posthumous awards

Published 8:30 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nineteen personalities from movie, TV, radio, music, broadcast media, and theater were honored with their own stars at Eastwood City’s Walk of Fame last Tuesday, November 21.

Among the inductees were Regal Films matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde, Jake Zyrus, Matteo Guidicelli, Solenn Heussaff, Kris Bernal, Empoy Marquez, Parokya ni Edgar, Karen Davila, Atom Araullo, Anthony Taberna, and the Tulfo brothers.

Isabel Granada, who died early this month, was also given a posthumous award.

“It’s but befitting to put Isabel on this year’s roster so hinabol talaga namin (we really rushed to include her),” said President of Walk of Fame Philippines Federico Moreno.

During the induction, Arnel Cowley shared that his late wife had always dreamt of having her own star on the Walk of Fame.

“Not long ago, a few months ago, she mentioned na she always wanted to have a star here. Sabi ko sa kanya (I told her), ‘Maybe one day you’ll get one. We’ll see.’ Pero (But) now that we know that she’ll get one, it’s a really big honor for her talaga,” Arnel said.

Karen Davila also paid tribute to the late actress when she accepted her own plaque.

“In my own way, I want to honor Isabel Granada. Di ko po kilala si Isabel Granada personally pero (I don't know Isabel Granada personally but) I just want to say the life of Isabel Granada was an eye opener and an inspiration to many of us. Alam nyo ang dami ko ng nabalita pero nung lumabas sa balita yung pagkamatay ni Isabel, talagang nagulantang po ako (You know, I've reported so many things, but when news of Isabel's death came out, I got bothered because) considering she’s very healthy, she’s young, she’s the epitome of such a healthy positive human being. She chose to live such an active life. It just really taught me to value and make sure that not one minute of my life is wasted… The posthumous award for her is so deserving because she would forever stay in our hearts.”

Jake Zyrus received his second star last night in honor of the LGBT community’s invaluable contribution to the entertainment industry. In 2010, the singer was inducted as Charice Pempengco.

“I feel proud as well na may sarili na rin akong star as Jake Zyrus. Kumbaga ito yung tao na matagal ko ng gustong ipakita sa buong mundo. It made me feel really good to hear na hindi nila aalisin ‘yung star ni Charice kasi I respect all the achievements na na-receive ko as Charice at lahat yun wala akong pinagsisisihan. Mas happy nga lang ako na s’yempre as Jake Zyrus, they still recognize me as an artist.”

(I feel proud as because I now have a star as Jake Zyrus. This is the person I longed to show to the world. It made me feel good to hear they won't remove the star of Charice, because I respect all the achievements Charice got and I have no regrets. I'm just very happy of course as Jake Zyrus, they still recognize me as an artist.)

For his contributions to broadcast media, Atom Araullo was also part of this year’s honorees.

“I’m very honored, that’s the standard answer, and I’m quite sincere in saying that. To be part of this illustrious group of awardees with me at least in my industry in media are some people I look up to. Karen is here, Anthony is here, Joe Taruc is here, who wouldn’t be honored to be in the same league? I have no illusion that I have already achieved what they already achieved but it gives me inspiration,” he said.

Since its inception in 2005, Eastwood City’s Walk of Fame, the brainchild of the late German Moreno, has honored a multitude of iconic personalities. For a celebrity to get his or her own star, Frederico explained that they should have reached the epitome of success and have had a positive impact in the industry.

“It’s not how long you’ve been in the industry, number one criteria is you have to reach the epitome of success. It sounds very showbiz but it has to be like that. Second, you have to have a positive impact to the industry. It’s not just being famous there should be positive impact. You have to have to have really contributed in a positive way to the industry.”

This year’s inductees are:

Matteo Guidicelli - TV

Solenn Heusaff - TV

Kris Bernal – TV

Isabel Granada - TV

Jake Zyrus - Music

Parokya ni Edgar – Music

Mother Lily Monterverde – Movies

Amparo Robles Custodio – Movies

Empoy Marquez – Movies

Mely Tagasa – Movies

Eddie Romero – Movies

Maning Borlaza - Movies

Joe D’ Mango – Radio

Joe Taruc – Radio

Atom Araullo – Broadcast Media

Karen Davila - Broadcast Media

Anthony Taberna - Broadcast Media

Tulfo brothers Mon, Ben, Raffy, and Erwin Tulfo - Broadcast Media

Freddie Santos - Theater

– Rappler.com