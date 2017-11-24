Jensen and the Flips, MilesExperience, Sud, and Ang Bandang Shirley are among several local bands now in the spotlight for alleged inappropriate behavior

MANILA, Philippines – It took only a series of tweets and screenshots to expose misogynistic behavior among several local indie bands who have been accused – largely by anonymous people sending direct messages to a single Twitter user – of various acts of sexual misconduct, from making lewd remarks to forcing themselves on women.

As the issue continues to unfold with the bands being dropped from gig lineups and partnerships, here is a timeline of how it all happened:

November 21: University of the Philippines sociology student Adrienne Onday (@_tapsilog) starts a Twitter thread to talk about her experiences of misogyny and predatory behavior in the local indie music scene.

I want to talk about misogyny, sexism, and predatory/manipulative behavior in the local independent music scene in my experiece. — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017



She tweets she would see band members ogle at women’s breasts and hear them make lewd comments. She also said that many musicians in the scene take advantage of their fame to get sexual favors from fans.

She calls out Jensen and the Flips first for replying to a tweet of hers with lewd emojis.

Isang experience ko pang naalala: dati, December of 2014 yata ito? Basta 17 pa ako nito. Nag-reply ako dati sa tweet ni Jensen tapos ang reply niya sa akin for some reason ay “”. Uncalled for yung response at sobrang sketchy. Is it considered a sexual comment? Possibly. — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

She also says that Farewell Fair Weather’s lead guitarist Kim Hue Jin would make advances on her.

Dati rin, Jin would make advances on me. He would make unnecessary comments especially via text na salita lang pero ramdam mong parang nava-violate ang personal space mo. “Kiss kita” “hug kita” stuff like that. We weren’t even close then. — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

Onday posts the first screenshot of a direct message sent to her by someone who said that Jensen Gomez, lead singer of Jensen and the Flips almost kissed a friend on the lips.

AYUN. Hi Jensen, kung makikita mo man ‘to. That’s gross. You’re gross. pic.twitter.com/WwflXWFNVD — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

More accusations against Jensen and the Flips emerge: particularly against guitarist Sam Valenia who is accused of making sexual innuendos, hitting on minors, and forcing himself on a girl and trying to kiss her while sharing a cab home.

Valenia admits to and apologizes for the latter.

Yup. Ako to.



I am really sorry sa mga taong na-offend ko at na-disappoint sa akin because of this post and because of what I did. I respect yall's opinions. I know this ain't enough but again, I am really sorry. https://t.co/ijfPbZAhsc — sarcasam (@SamuelValenia) November 21, 2017

Onday posts a screenshot sent to her by someone naming MilesExperience Justin Teaño for inviting the person to drink late at night.

Si Justin din. pic.twitter.com/3o1f81Nk0h — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

Sud Ballecer, lead singer of Sud, is accused of being too touchy with a female fan during a photo op.

Dagdag: Hi Sud. pic.twitter.com/UxGOGogxWv — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

More accusations against Sud emerge, with their three members, Ballecer, drummer Jimbo Cuenco, and keyboardist Kohl Aguilar being accused of flirting with other people despite being in relationships.

Ayan yung kay Jimbo, Sud, at Kohl. pic.twitter.com/ykg7LVyhgd — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 21, 2017

Ang Bandang Shirley is named in the thread but details are withheld due to “confidentiality”

The Rest Is Noise drops Jensen and the Flips from the lineup of their yearend gig.



November 22: Farewell Fairweather denies Onday’s accusations against their guitarist, and tweets a statement along with screenshots of their chat.

Official statement regarding the allegations made to @JINJINpomelo by @_tapsilog (Screen caps of the convo posted on reply) pic.twitter.com/ZtwGTpseC9 — FarewellFairWeather (@ffwPH) November 22, 2017

Ang Bandang Shirley releases an initial statement.

Sud and Jensen and the Flips are dropped from the UP Fair 2018 lineup.

Onday posts a screenshot of a direct message, clarifying the allegations against Ang Bandang Shirley. Guitarists and vocalists Owel Alvero and Ean Aguila were named.

Last ko muna ‘to, to clarify yung issue sa Shirley. This was sent to me yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ym2RKoV8xG — MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR TUTA MARCOS HITLER DIKTADOR (@_tapsilog) November 23, 2017

November 23: Jensen and the Flips and Sud release their statements. (READ: Jensen and the Flips, Sud respond to sexual misconduct claims) https://www.rappler.com/entertainment/news/189311-jensen-and-the-flips-sexual-harassment-response

Coke Studio PH ends its partnership with Jensen and the Flips.

November 24: Ang Bandang Shirley releases a follow-up statement denying accusations of predatory behavior, while including three separate statements from each of the band members that were named in the Twitter thread.

– Rappler.com