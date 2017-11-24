The former Hash5 member is supposedly under the custody of a person named Emz

Published 8:56 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Xander Ford is missing. According to Star Image Artist, the talent agency handling the internet sensation, they had to cancel two events since the singer has disappeared. He was last seen in Cavite on November 23.

In a statement posted on the management's Facebook page, they said that they received information that a certain woman named Emzs is reportedly keeping him.

"We got an information from a reliable source that Xander Ford is being hidden by a certain "Emz" at her private place in Paliparan Cavite. May this serve as a FINAL WARNING to the people who want to hide Xander from his Family and his management, you will surely face LEGAL implications."

Formerly known as Marlou Arizala, Xander Ford became a viral sensation after his cosmetic surgery procedures were documented on the show Rated K, hosted by Korina Sanchez in September. (READ: Ex-Hasht5 member Marlou Arizala unveils new look, new name)

He was a former member of the Hash5, a group that was often bashed online. He went solo in 2016.

In October, he found himself earning the ire of KathNiel fans and celebrities when a video of him then as Marlou resurfaced wherein he was insulting Kathryn Bernardo He since apologized and filed charges of cyberbullying against those who uploaded the video. – Rappler.com