'Don’t you guys have anything better to do? Mag move on nga kayo,' Mariel tweets

Published 3:16 PM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon took to social media to dismiss a report by a website for making up a story about her and Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters.

The website yexeltoyhouse.altervista.org published a story contributed by a certain Karenina Saulo, in which Mariel supposedly gave advice to Rachel via Facebook. Rachel is currently in Las Vegas to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

The quote attributed to Mariel was: “First of all, enjoy every moment and avoid being stressed. That’s very important. Second, be friends with fellow candidates. But of course, some of them may also talk behind your back. Third, protect your privacy. I heard a Filipino leaked a photo of your gown, Sad to say, some of us don’t realize the importance of privacy.

“Fourth, if you make it to the Q&A, be short but deep with your answer. Last but definitely not the least, whatever happens never let bashers affect you. Fight back if you must, and don’t let them feel that they get to you. These minions are not your friends, and are only envious of you.”

Mariel, daughter of actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, issued a statement saying: "My Binibini sisters and I have a great bond. We've made memories together, both bad and good. We understand each other and our similar circumstances in terms of being beauty queens. We all love, respect, and support each other and nothing can break that."

She also said that Rachel is doing very well and doesn't need any tips from her.

"I don't get it why I would supposedly post it on Facebook when I can message her? I don't even speak that way especially when I never say the word 'minions' hahaha. Plus the the picture posted was obviously edited because they did such a poor job doing it. Nice try though."

I googled “yexeltoyhouse blog” and it explained so much. I don’t even know if Karenina Saulo is a real person or a fake name. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/mrsfzArhFK — Mariel de Leon (@mariaangelicadl) November 25, 2017

In another post, Mariel tweeted: "Don’t you guys have anything better to do? Mag move on nga kayo (Just move on)."

Don’t you guys have anything better to do? Mag move on nga kayo hahaha#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/kl9pUQNoUw — Mariel de Leon (@mariaangelicadl) November 25, 2017

Wasted effort on your part. Crappy editing and grammar. Better luck next time! pic.twitter.com/3TbRurBEjz — Mariel de Leon (@mariaangelicadl) November 25, 2017

Mariel's mom Sandy also took to Instagram to tell that the report was false.

"To all my family, friends, and followers in IG please be advised that the article of KARENINA SAULO & YEXELTOYHOUSE that they released last Thursday showing a message of Mariel to Rachel Peters is a complete fabrication and impersonation of her Facebook account."

To all my family, friends, & followers in IG please be advised that the article of KARENINA SAULO & YEXELTOYHOUSE that they released last Thursday showing a message of Mariel to Rachel Peters is a complete fabrication and impersonation of her Facebook account. #fakenews #dontbelieveevrythingyouread. @rachelpetersx @mselizabethclenci @mariaangelicadl @voltairetayag A post shared by Sandy_Andolong de Leon (@sandy_andolong_de_leon) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Mariel became the target of criticism after she voiced her dismay on the appointment of Mocha Uson as assistant secretary in the Presidential Communications Operations Office. She also expressed her views on such as Joey de Leon's comment on depression and the distribution of contraceptives in the country.

Mariel represented the country in the Miss International competition in Tokyo, Japan last November 14 but did not make it to the semifinals.

She is set to star with Coco Martin in the movie Ang Panday, an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival this December. – Rappler.com