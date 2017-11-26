Initial announcements said that the South Korean awards show would be held in Manila

Published 2:17 PM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – An announcement that the 32nd Golden Disc Awards (GDA) will be held in Manila in January has sent local K-Pop fans abuzz, but an announcement from the GDA on Sunday, November 26, has said otherwise.

In the announcement from the GDA secretariat posted on the JTBC Awards Twitter page, they said that the location for the 32nd awards show has not yet been confirmed, and all promotions or ticket sales are not official.

They said that information about the awards show will be announced on the official website in early December.

JTBC is a South Korean TV network that officially broadcasts the GDA.

On November 18, All Access Productions (AAP) announced that the prestigious South Korean awards show – considered to be the country’s version of the Grammys – would be held in the Philippines for the first time, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They also announced dates, ticket prices, and a ticket pre-selling event at Eastwood Mall on November 26.

A special ticket selling for the 32nd Golden Disc Awards will be happening instead on November 26, 2017 with limited tickets only for GOLDEN TICKET, SVIP, AND VIP.

Special Ticket Selling will be in Eastwood Mall Open Park at 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM. #GDA18MNL pic.twitter.com/XEqqebWiMw — AllAccessProduction (@AllAccessProdPH) November 22, 2017

In an initial statement, AAP said that they are clarifying the issue with JTBC.

“In light of recent events and news regarding The 32nd Golden Disc Awards, rest assured that All Access Productions will be clarifying this misunderstanding and sort matters with JTBC regarding the event,” they said.

“All Access Productions will be releasing an official statement on their social media sites regarding this concern and we would like to thank everyone who has been very supportive of the event.”

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards is scheduled for January 10 to 11, and was expected to bring the biggest K-Pop stars to Manila. – Rappler.com