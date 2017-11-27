Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Tim Yap and more commend Rachel for representing the Philippines in the pageant

Published 9:58 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rachel Peters may have not won the Miss Universe title, but Filipino celebrities and politicians congratulated her for being part of the competition's top 10 finalists.

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won the title on Sunday, November 26 in Las Vegas. (Meet Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters)

On social media, stars such as Vice Ganda, Solenn Heussaff, Anne Curtis, and Tim Yap commended her for raising the country's flag.

"Madlang People lets all give Rachel Peters a big round of applause," Vice tweeted.

Madlang People lets all give Rachel Peters a big round of applause! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 27, 2017

Anne Curtis said: "Making it to the top 10 is such a feat! You were gorgeous."

Making it to the top 10 is such a feat! You were gorgeous @rachelpetersx Congratulations to our #MissUniverse #Philippines — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) November 27, 2017

Congrats to @rachelpetersx for representing us! Congrats also to Miss South Africa! And to all the beautiful and confident women. You girls make us proud :) — Solenn Heussaff (@solennheussaff) November 27, 2017

The other Miss Peters from South Africa won the #MissUniverse crown but our very own @rachelpetersx put up a great fight. Mabuhay ka, Rachel! #Philippines — Tim Yap (@officialTIMYAP) November 27, 2017

Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj and singer Saab Magalona admitted they were puzzled why Rachel did not move on to the Top 5.

Sayang, I wanted to hear #Philippines Q&A because Rachel Peters answered so well sa Bb. Pilipinas :( #MissUniverse — Saab (@saabmagalona) November 27, 2017

Pero again @MissUniverse kindly explain where she lacks? It’s a serious question that needs to be answered #MissUniverse #Philippines https://t.co/1zguUeMD3j — Maria Venus Raj (@MariaaVenusRaj) November 27, 2017

TV host and Volleyball player Gretchen Ho said she thought Rachel had everything going for her.

Actress and former Miss World 1993 2nd princess Ruffa Gutierrez congratulated Rachel for doing her best.

Congratulations RACHEL PETERS! You did amazing in representing our country!!! Palakpakan!!!! now who’s your bet???? Tweet me. #MissUniverse — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) November 27, 2017

Senator Grace Poe and Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco tweeted messages for Rachel.

"You were a portrait of beauty and perseverance on stage, and gave the pageant your best.

With or without the crown, you already have won the hearts of the Filipinos!" Grace said.

You were a portrait of beauty and perseverance on stage, and gave the pageant your best.

With or without the crown, you already have won the hearts of the Filipinos! #MissUniverse #PhiIippines — GRACE POE (@SenGracePOE) November 27, 2017

Karen, who is in the same beauty queen camp with Rachel, wrote: "Rachel Peters already won our hearts! Mabuhay ka Rachel! Still our Miss Universe. Thank you for representing our country with beauty and a heart. We love you!"

Rachel Peters already won our hearts! Mabuhay ka Rachel! Still our Miss Universe. Thank you for representing our country with beauty and a heart. We love you!#MissUniverse #Philippines — Karen Ibasco (@karen_ibasco) November 27, 2017

Jodi Sta Maria and Rachelle Ann Go also gave their congratulatory messages for the Filipino-British beauty queen.

Thank you for representing the country well , Rachel ! @rachaelpetersx Proud of you!! #missuniverse #philippines — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) November 27, 2017

So proud of you, @rachel_Petersx! Thanks for showing the universe the beauty of the Modern Filipina! #WearTheCrown #Philippines #MissUniverse — Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) November 27, 2017

