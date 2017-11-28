Lucia is the couple's 3rd child

Published 9:10 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Theater actor Franco Laurel and his wife, actress Ayen Munji-Laurel, welcomed a baby girl on Monday, November 27.

Maria Lucia Ilena Munji Laurel is the couple's 3rd child. She joins sisters Angia and Sofia. Ayen has two other children from a previous relationship.

On Instagram, Franco wrote: "Hello world! Meet our youngest child, our baby Maria Lucia Ilena Munji Laurel. Born on November 27, 2017 at 10:18 am, weighing 6 lbs."

In another post, Franco wrote: "Hello everyone! Meet our beautiful baby #LuciaLaurel. You bring so much joy into our lives! You are truly a blessing, my baby, and we love you so much!"

Franco, who has starred in a number of theater plays, said in an interview with Pep back in October that he and Ayen were surprised to have another child since they were not trying to have one. But they are overjoyed to have Lucia.

"Napakasaya namin na magkakaroon ulit kami ng isa pang baby at babae (We're very happy because we're having another baby girl). Her name is Lucia. Lucia means light."

Ayen was last seen on the show Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin starring Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson. – Rappler.com