'We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to "Suits," and we wish her the very best,' says USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, the production companies behind the show

Published 10:35 AM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, the producers behind the show Suits confirmed that actress Meghan Markle will depart from the show.

In a statement posted on the USA Network website, the producers said that Meghan will leave the show after season 7.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for 7 years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best," they said.



Aaron Kors, the show's creator, also congratulated the happy couple.

"Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron."

Clarence House announced the engagement of the actress and Prince Harry on Monday, November 27. Following the announcement, the couple sat down with BBC News, where Meghan confirmed that she will be laying low from acting.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter," she said. (READ: Meghan Markle follows Grace Kelly in abandoning acting)

Meghan and Harry are set to wed in the spring of 2018. – Rappler.com