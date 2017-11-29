NBC News says Lauer was fired after they received a 'detailed complaint' about 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace' by Lauer

Published 8:36 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Top US broadcast journalist Matt Lauer, who has been the coanchor of the top-rated morning show "Today" on NBC, was fired by the network on Wednesday, November 29, after a detailed complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, in a memo to staffers Wednesday, said that they "received a detailed complaint" on Monday, November 27, about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer.

Lack said: "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

"While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," the memo continued.

Lauer has been part of the Today show, the top-rated morning show in America, since 1994, 19 years of which as the main co-anchor.

He is also reportedly the highest-paid TV news personality, with a contract worth $25 million annually. – Rappler.com