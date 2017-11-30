Singapore's 'A Yellow Bird' wins best film

Published 11:27 AM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Birdshot actress Mary Joy Apostol has won the Best Actress trophy at the first ASEAN film awards in Da Nang, Vietnam on Wednesday, November 29.

Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra confirmed the good news on her social media accounts.

"Congratulations to Mary Joy Apostol of Birdshot directed by Mikhail Red for winning the Best Actress Award in the 1st ASEAN Film Awards in Da Nang, Vietnam," Liza said.

The movie A Yellow Bird from Singapore was declared the best film at the festival. The movie's lead actor, Sivakumar Palakrishnan, won the Best Actor award.

Birdshot, which is the country's foreign language film entry to the 2018 Oscars tells the story of a girl named Maya who accidentally kills an endangered eagle, while her father tries to protect her from authorities.

The movie also stars John Arcilla and Arnold Reyes. It won Best Asian Future Film at the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2016. – Rappler.com