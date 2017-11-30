The coveted role is given to actress Liu Yifei

Published 1:21 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Disney fans, we have a new Mulan! Chinese actress Liu Yifei has been cast to play the warrior in the film’s live action remake by Disney, directed by Niki Caro.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Liu, also known as Crystal Liu, beat out almost 1,000 hopefuls to land the role, which requires martial arts skills and English fluency.

The actress has had significant experience acting in international films, appearing alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li in The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), and opposite Emile Hirsch in The Chinese Widow (2017), a period drama by Danish director Billie August.

Both films give us a glimpse of what Liu could look like as Mulan, which is just as well, becaue it could be a while before we see any photos of her as one of Disney’s most bad-ass heroines. The film is set for a 2019 release. – Rappler.com