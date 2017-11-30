'There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,' says the former 'Today' TV host and news anchor

Published 10:06 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – TV host and NBC news anchor Matt Lauer has issued a statement after he was fired from his duties as new anchor and host on the Today show.



On Thursday, November 30, Savannah Guthrie, one of Lauer's co-hosts on the show read his statement.

“ There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry,” Lauer said.

“As I’m writing this I realize the depth of damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

Lauer added that he regrets his actions have been shared by people close to him, saying that repairing the damage will take a long time as he reflects on the accusations against him.

“The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

Lauer was fired from his work with NBC on November 29 after the network received a complaint from one of their employees of inapproriate sexual behavior.

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:24am PST

Following the news of his firing from NBC, Variety released a story, where several women came forward, accusing him of sexual harassment and lewd acts. (READ: Matt Lauer had a secret button to lock the door to his office)

His case is the latest among a number of high-profile personalities such as Harvey Weinstein, Louis C. K, and Kevin Spacey, who have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past few months. – Rappler.com